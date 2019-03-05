Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61

This image provided by the WWE shows professional wrestler King Kong Bundy. Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, died on Monday, March 4, 2019. The 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), 458-pound (208-kilogram) wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981 and was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2. (WWE via AP) AP