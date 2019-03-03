Ian McKellen has apologized for remarks about Spacey, Singer

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, actor Ian McKellen poses on the red carpet at the 12th edition of the Rome Film Festival. McKellen apologized on Saturday, March 2, 2019, for remarks in which he appeared to suggest that allegations of sexual abuse that have been leveled against Kevin Spacey and Bryan Singer resulted from the entertainers’ unease with their own sexuality. Andrew Medichini, File AP Photo