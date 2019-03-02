Name game: Ginsburg, Rowling, Beyonce on US women’s jerseys

United States midfielder Samantha Mewis (3) and forward Megan Rapinoe (15) play against England during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Mewis honors Mia Hamm and Rapine honors Audre Lorde by wearing their names on the back of their jerseys. Mark Zaleski AP Photo