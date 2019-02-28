Luke Perry joined the CW series “Riverdale” in 2017. Here he is during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills.
Chris Pizzello
Invision/AP
Luke Perry first found fame as the brooding Dylan McKay in “Beverly Hills 90210.” Here he’s presenting Madonna with the Award of Courage of the American Foundation for AIDS Research on Dec. 11, 1991.
Mark J. Terrill
AP file
Actor Luke Perry arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of the feature film “Dark Tourist,” August 14, 2013 in Los Angeles.
Dan Steinberg
Invision/AP
Actor Luke Perry poses during an interview in New York, June 29, 2001. The former teen idol who sent hearts aflutter on Fox’s “Beverly Hills 90210” is now strutting about a Broadway stage in “The Rocky Horror Show” where he plays Brad Majors. (AP photo/Leslie Hassler)
LESLIE HASSLER
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Luke Perry was joined by Alyson Hannigan in 2004 for a stage production of ‘When Harry met Sally...” in London.
ALASTAIR GRANT
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In 2008, Luke Perry promoted voter registration outside a Bruce Springsteen concert on the campus of Ohio State University, in Columbus, Ohio.
Terry Gilliam
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Luke Perry in a 2011 portrait in New York.
Jeff Christensen
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Luke Perry attends the The CW Network’s 2016 Upfront Presentation in New York.
Charles Sykes
Invision/AP
