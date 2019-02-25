Mary J. Blige, NAS, Pharrell on tap for 2019 Essence Fest

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 file photo, cast member Mary J. Blige arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Umbrella Company" at The ArcLight Hollywood. The 2019 Essence Festival will feature headlining performances by Blige and rappers NAS, Pharrell, Jermaine Dupri and Missy Elliott as Essence Magazine’s “party with a purpose” turns 25 this year. Festival producers announced a partial lineup Monday, Feb. 25 with more than 80 artists for the event held during the July Fourth weekend in New Orleans. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision