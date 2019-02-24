Entertainment

Regina King wins Oscar for ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

The Associated Press

February 24, 2019 06:54 PM

Regina King poses with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "If Beale Street Could Talk" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
AP Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision
LOS ANGELES

Regina King's flowing gown nearly tripped her up on the way to collect her Oscar trophy, the actress' only misstep this award season.

King was honored as best supporting actress for "If Beale Street Could Talk" at Sunday's ceremony.

It was a final flourish to a run of victories including a Golden Globe trophy, Independent Spirit award and numerous honors from film critics' groups.

King gave an impassioned speech at the Golden Globes in January, calling for equal opportuning for women in Hollywood.

At the Oscars, she paid tribute to her mother, God and the late writer James Baldwin, whose work was the basis for "If Beale Street Could Talk."

