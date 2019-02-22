Documentary about 1939 Nazi rally in New York up for Oscar

FILE - This Feb. 20,1939 file photo shows Fritz Kuhn, national leader of the Bund, in the full uniform of a Storm Trooper, as he speaks from the rostrum at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pro-Hitler rally that took place 80 years ago this week at New York’s Madison Square Garden is the subject of a short documentary that’s up for an Oscar this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. The film directed by Marshall Curry is called a “A Night at the Garden.” (AP Photo, File) AP