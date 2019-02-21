Oscars producers say the show is in ‘good shape’ for Sunday

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015, file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Academy Awards producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss say that the 91st Oscars are in good shape for Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, both said they are feeling confident about the look, the flow and the presenters, which include A-listers and legends like Barbra Streisand, and even a few from outside of the movie business, like Serena Williams. AP, File Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision