Hirscher looks to win slalom as ski worlds draw to close

DON'T MISS: "Elvis All-Star Tribute" – Some of pop music's biggest names – including Dierks Bentley, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran and more – celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Elvis Presley TV event that revitalized the King's career. On Dec. 3, 1968, Elvis, clad in black leather and playing with a full band, appeared in a live NBC special that became a monumental TV event. This program recreates the spectacle – even the staging – of that night. Also included: rare Elvis footage, outtakes and interviews from those involved in the special. Blake Shelton hosts. (9 p.m. Sunday, NBC).