AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, young monks get distracted by a drone as they watch a traditional dance during Cham dance festival as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations, at the Triten Norbutse Monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal. According to Bön Tibetan Buddhism, this mask dance is a purification ceremony that eliminates negative energy and bad luck in the beginning of the new year. Niranjan Shrestha, File AP Photo