List of early winners in top Grammy Award categories

A partial list of winners in top early categories at the 61th annual Grammy Awards.
Best alternative music album: "Colors," Beck
Best comedy album: "Equanimity & the Bird Revelation," Dave Chappelle
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: Lauren Daigle's "You Say"
Best contemporary Christian music album: Lauren Daigle's "Look Up Child"
Best musical theater album: "The Band's Visit"
Best gospel album: Tori Kelly's "Hiding Place"
Best world music album: Soweto Gospel Choir's "Freedom"
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "The Greatest Showman"
Best score soundtrack for visual media: "Black Panther"
Best song written for visual media: "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"
