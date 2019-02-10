Oklahoma City museum acquires painting by Obama portraitist

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art has acquired a painting by the artist who created President Barack Obama's official portrait.
Kehinde Wiley's painting titled "Jacob de Graeff" features a contemporary person in a style modeled on 17th century Dutch artist Gerard ter Borch's portrait of Jacob de Graeff, a Dutch regent.
Museum president and CEO E. Michael Whittington says the museum wanted to acquire a Wiley painting after sponsoring an exhibition of his works in 2017. Wiley relied on his colorful, whimsical style to make his portrait of Obama a celebrated departure from previous presidential portraits.
The museum also has acquired a still-life painting by 17th century Flemish master Jan van Kessel the Elder. It is representative of his meticulous style and preference for copper surface.
