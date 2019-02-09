Artist Robert Ryman, known for shades of white, dies at 88

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2005 file photo, winners, Yoshio Taniguchi, from left, Japanese architect, Martha Argerich, Argentine pianist, Merce Cunningham, front, American choreographer, Robert Ryman, American artist, and Issey Miyake, Japanese designer, of the 2005 Prince Takamatsu Memorial World Culture Award "the 17th Praemium Imperiale," pose for photographers during a press conference in Tokyo. Ryman, a minimalist known for experimenting with varying shades of white, has died at age 88. A spokeswoman for Pace Gallery, which represented him, says Ryman died Friday night, Feb. 8, 2019, at his New York City home. Katsumi Kasahara, File AP Photo