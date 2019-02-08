Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic candidate for president.
