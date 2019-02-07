Studio immortalizes ‘Big Bang Theory’ as series nears finale

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, the cast and crew of "The Big Bang Theory" accept the award for favorite network TV comedy at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Champagne is briefly replacing scripts on the set of "The Big Bang Theory." A nondescript building on the sprawling Warner Brothers production lot in Burbank known as Stage 25 was renamed Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, for the CBS sitcom that called it home for 12 years and will soon depart. AP, File Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision