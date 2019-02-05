George Klein, Elvis Presley’s friend, radio host, dies

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2011 file photo, Memphis DJ George Klein, left, jokes with Lansky Brothers founder Bernard Lansky, second from left, "Clothier to the King" during the unveiling of a new plaque to mark the original location of the historic clothing store on Beale St. in Memphis, Tenn. Elvis Presley’s longtime friend and radio personality George Klein has died at age 83. Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley, told The Associated Press that Klein died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at hospice in Memphis. The Commercial Appeal via AP, File Jim Weber