Demi Lovato deletes Twitter account over 21 Savage backlash

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Lovato has deleted her Twitter account following criticism that she was laughing at memes about 21 Savage. The Grammy-nominated rapper was taken into federal immigration custody in the Atlanta area early Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. An official said the artist is a British citizen who overstayed his visa and also has a felony conviction. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision