Dilemma of having a R. Kelly-penned hit: Sing it or sink it?

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. For Grammy-nominated singer Joe, singing the hit song R. Kelly wrote and produced for him is out of the question. “I’ve stopped performing the song,” he said in a statement to The Associated Press, referring to “More & More,” a Top 20 R&B success released in 2003. “No music or intellectual property is worth being inconsiderate to the feelings or pain of others,” 45-year-old Joe continued. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo