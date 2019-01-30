Stan Lee to get superhero send-off at Hollywood memorial

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo, comic book writer Stan Lee waves to the audience after being introduced onstage at the "Extraordinary: Stan Lee" tribute event at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif. For comics lovers, Lee was as much a superhero as the characters he helped create. Those fans, along with Lee's friends and colleagues, will get to pay their final respects at a Hollywood memorial Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, for the Marvel Comics mastermind who helped bring the world Spider-Man, Black Panther and The Incredible Hulk. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision