Watching TV is free and easy with under-the-radar Locast

You canceled cable long ago. Your TV antenna has trash reception for ABC.
What to do for your Oscars viewing party?
A newish, under-the-radar option is Locast. It's like an app version of a $50 antenna you can get from Best Buy, and it's free and easy to use.
For people weaned on Netflix, Locast might feel too simplistic to be useful more than a few times a year — when you need to watch what everyone else is watching, at the same time they watch it.
But it's great for those who regularly watch TV live, including sports lovers and "Bachelor" fans who live-tweet each episode.
Being free, Locast is cheaper than cable and available on more gadgets than you'd get with just a TV antenna.
