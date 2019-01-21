Indian police investigate suspected people smuggling to NZ

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. –– Did you ever wonder where the creators of TV shows get their ideas? Some of them are adapted from books like "Game of Thrones" or "The Handmaid's Tale." Others are American versions of foreign shows like "The Masked Singer" and "Jane the Virgin." Still others are inspired by their families like "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "The Goldbergs." But most of them rise from the fertile minds of the creators and are triggered by a variety of events.