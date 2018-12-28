Acclaimed author Amos Oz dies at 79

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015 file photo, Israeli writer Amos Oz poses for a photo at his house in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israeli media said Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 that renowned Israeli author Amos Oz has died at the age of 79. Oz, author of novels, prose and a widely acclaimed memoir, had suffered from cancer. Oz won numerous prizes, including the Israel Prize and Germany’s Goethe Award, and was a perennial contender for the Nobel Prize in literature. Dan Balilty, File AP Photo