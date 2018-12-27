Forest Whitaker files for divorce from Keisha Nash-Whitaker

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 18, 2014, file photo, Forest Whitaker, left, and Keisha Nash-Whitaker arrive at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Forest Whitaker has filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, Keisha Nash-Whitaker. The 57-year-old “Black Panther” actor cites irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles County Superior Court. AP, File Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision