Farmington welcomes home new teenage winner of “The Voice”

Chevel Shepherd's welcome home parade heads to Farmington High School as she passes by support banners and fans holding signs along 30th Street en route to an event in the Scorpion Arena Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Farmington, N.M. Shepherd, who is 16, and a Farmington High School junior, was declared the winner of "The Voice" on Tuesday after weeks of competition. Singer Kelly Clarkson was her coach. The Daily Times via AP John R. Moses