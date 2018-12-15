Man who demolished landmark house ordered to build replica

This Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, photo shows a demolished house, right, on a property in San Francisco. A man who illegally demolished the San Francisco house designed by the modernist architect Richard Neutra was ordered this week to rebuild it exactly as it was. The city Planning Commission also ordered Ross Johnston to add a sidewalk plaque telling the entire saga of the house's origins in the 1930s, its demolition and replication. San Francisco Chronicle via AP Santiago Mejia