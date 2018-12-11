Shaquille O’Neal bringing Shaq’s Fun House to Super Bowl

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2016, file photo, retired Hall of Fame basketball player Shaquille O'Neal smiles as he talks to reporters during an NBA basketball news conference in Miami. O’Neal has been to enough parties before Super Bowls to know that he can do much better. “I’ve been to a million Super Bowl parties the past 15 years, and they’re all boring,” O’Neal said. “So this is Atlanta, I’m bringing the party to Atlanta. I wanted to do something big, so I called my friends.” Alan Diaz, File AP Photo