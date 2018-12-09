‘Ralph’ tops box office again, ‘Aquaman’ is a hit in China

FILE - This image released by Disney shows characters, from left, Ralph, voiced by John C. Reilly, Yess, voiced by Taraji P. Henson and Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman in a scene from "Ralph Breaks the Internet." On a quiet weekend at the box office, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” was No. 1 for the third straight week, while the upcoming DC Comics superhero film “Aquaman” made a huge splash in Chinese theaters. (Disney via AP, File) AP