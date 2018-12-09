Popular Montpelier ice rink to return with new design

The ice rink in front of the Vermont statehouse will make a comeback later this month.
Montpelier city officials say they hope to install a newly designed ice rink around Dec. 17 — in time for holiday celebrations. The Times Argus reports the design was approved by the Capital Complex Commission to be in line with the "architectural and aesthetic integrity of the State House grounds."
This follows a review of the rink first proposed by the Put a Rink on It Committee in 2016. The rink returned in winter 2017, but only on the understanding that a more suitable design be developed after complaints over the wooden railing surrounding the rink.
Officials say the city has state approval to use the new rink design for five years.
