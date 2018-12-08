Entertainment

Classic holiday ballet takes a subtropical twist

The Associated Press

December 08, 2018 02:05 AM

KEY WEST, Fla.

A classic holiday ballet, transformed into a subtropical fantasy featuring Key West's seafaring history and coral reef, has debuted in the island city.

"Nutcracker Key West" opened Friday evening with a cast of 15 professional dancers and 60 Florida Keys children and adults.

The production was created by Key West resident Joyce Stahl, a classically trained dancer who performed with New Jersey's American Repertory Ballet for 38 years.

It gives an island-style twist to the tale of young Clara's visit to the Sugarplum Fairy with dancers portraying snowy egrets, "jewels" from a 1622 Spanish galleon shipwrecked off Key West and a conch shell symbolic of the Keys.

A coral reef scene features children costumed as colorful fish and shrimp entertaining Clara and her nutcracker.

Performances continue through Dec. 16.

