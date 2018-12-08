Rise up: Female voices take center stage at Grammys

FILE - This 2018 combination of file photo shows, Janelle Monae, from left, Kacey Musgraves, and H.E.R. in New York. Female musicians who not only write their own lyrics - but produce their songs and albums too - are taking center stage at the 2019 Grammy Awards, a year after female voices were shut of the show’s major categories. Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R. and Janelle Monae, performers who play instruments, write or co-write all of their songs and are also listed as producers on their projects, earned nominations for the coveted album of the year. AP, File Photos by Taylor Jewell, Drew Gurian, Victoria Will/Invision