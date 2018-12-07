Auction of Sinatra private treasures big hit at Sotheby’s

The private treasures of Frank Sinatra and his wife Barbara were a multimillion-dollar hit at auction.
Sotheby's reported Friday that the couple's entertainment memorabilia, art, jewelry, books and other personal items sold for $9.2 million — about twice their pre-sale estimates.
Nine paintings by the legendary crooner went for more than $850,000, against a high estimate of $120,00.
The 20-carat diamond engagement ring Frank Sinatra presented to his fiancee in a glass of champagne fetched nearly $1.7 million, surpassing a top $1.5 million estimate.
And a Jewish skullcap with Frank's name embroidered on it shot past a high estimate of $500, selling for more than $9,000.
Some of the proceeds will benefit the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center in Rancho Mirage, California, that counsels victims of physical, sexual and emotional abuse.
