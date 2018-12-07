Tim Rossovich, actor and former NFL player, dies at 72

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 1967, file photo, Southern California football players Ron Yary, left, Tim Rossovich, second from left, O.J. Simpson, second from right, and Adrian Young, right, visit the set of the movie "Star" at 20th Century-Fox Studios in Hollywood in Los Angeles, Calif., and get a football autographed by movie star Julie Andrews, third from left, as director Robert Wise, third from right, who directs the movie, looks on. Rossovich, a consensus All-American defensive end at Southern California who played in the NFL before going on to an acting career, has died. He was 72. He died Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Sacramento after a long illness, the school said Friday.

