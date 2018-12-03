Mighty Mouse has come to save the Met.

This April 17, 2017 photo released by the Metopolitan Opera shows Yannick Nezet-Seguin during a rehearsal of Richard Wagner’s “Der Fliegende Holländerr” in New York. Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts his first performance as only the third music director in the Metropolitan Opera’s 135-year history when he takes the podium Tuesday night for the opening of a new production on Verdi’s “La Traviata” by the Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer. Metropolitan Opera via AP Richard Termine