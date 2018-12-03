In this Nov. 16, 2018 photo, Jim Sonefeld, from left, Darius Rucker, Dean Felber, and Mark Bryan, of Hootie & the Blowfish, pose for a portrait at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. The band is returning with a tour and album 25 years after “Cracked Rear View” launched the South Carolina-based rock band.
In this Nov. 16, 2018 photo, Jim Sonefeld, from left, Darius Rucker, Dean Felber, and Mark Bryan, of Hootie & the Blowfish, pose for a portrait at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. The band is returning with a tour and album 25 years after “Cracked Rear View” launched the South Carolina-based rock band. AP Photo by Sean Rayford/Invision
In this Nov. 16, 2018 photo, Jim Sonefeld, from left, Darius Rucker, Dean Felber, and Mark Bryan, of Hootie & the Blowfish, pose for a portrait at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. The band is returning with a tour and album 25 years after “Cracked Rear View” launched the South Carolina-based rock band. AP Photo by Sean Rayford/Invision

Entertainment

Rockers Hootie & the Blowfish return with new album, tour

By KRISTIN M. HALL Associated Press

December 03, 2018 07:18 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Twenty-five years after "Cracked Rear View" launched their careers, Grammy-winning rockers Hootie & the Blowfish will release a new album and launch an official tour next year after a decade-long break.

The Southern pop-rockers, featuring lead singer Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Jim Sonefeld and Dean Felber, broke out with their major label debut in 1994, considered by the Recording Industry Association of America as one of the top-10 most popular albums of all time.

Rucker, now a major country star, said they've been a band for 30 years and still play together a few times a year but he's looking forward to playing rock music and headlining New York's Madison Square Garden again. The band will tour 44 cities starting May 30.

  Comments  