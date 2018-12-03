Grammy noms to be released Friday instead of Wednesday

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards, originally planned for Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, will now be announced Friday. The Recording Academy said Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, that because of former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral and public viewing this week, they will push back the release of its nominations. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo