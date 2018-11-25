Combs, other celebs say goodbye to Kim Porter with fireworks

File-This Nov. 16, 2011, file photo shows Kim Porter arriving at the Google and T-Mobile party celebrating the launch of Google Music, in Los Angeles. Porter, Diddy’s former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, has died. A representative for Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed the death of the 47-year-old on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. No further details were immediately available. Matt Sayles, File AP Photo