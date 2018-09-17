Bills’ McCoy seeks to have ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit tossed

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. The more skepticism LeSean McCoy hears over whether he can maintain his production at the age of 30, the better the Buffalo Bills running back feels. McCoy is using the questions as motivation in preparing to open his 10th NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 when the Bills play at Baltimore. Steven Senne, File AP Photo