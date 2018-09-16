Leaders of Ethiopia, Eritrea sign accord in Saudi Arabia

In this photograph released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Saudi King Salman, right, receives United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. The leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea were in Saudi Arabia on Sunday ahead of a meeting described as the signing of a peace accord between the two East African nations that Guterres was to witness. (Saudi Press Agency via AP) AP