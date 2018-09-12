Video shows Weinstein’s hands-on encounter with rape accuser

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. A television network has aired video of Harvey Weinstein fondling a woman who accused him of rape. The video aired Wednesday by Sky News was recorded by Melissa Thompson when she met Weinstein at his office in 2011. It shows Weinstein propositioning Thompson and caressing her shoulder during a business presentation.

