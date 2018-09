FILE - In this March 25, 2017, file photo, Janel Parrish attends the 34th annual PaleyFest: “Pretty Little Liars” event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Parrish and longtime boyfriend Chris Long have gotten married. The wedding took place Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Hawaii, where she was born. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision