Japan’s next emperor heads to France for goodwill visit

Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito looks back before boarding his plane at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Naruhito, Japan’s next emperor, was heading to France on Friday for a nine-day goodwill visit. His 84-year-old father, Emperor Akihito, is abdicating next year, handing the Chrysanthemum throne to the 58-year-old prince. Kyodo News via AP Akiko Matsushita