Tyler Perry to make announcement on missing Florida men

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, filmmaker Tyler Perry speaks during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. Perry and attorney Benjamin Crump are scheduled Tuesday to make an announcement about Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams, who vanished after being detained separately by Collier County deputy Steven Calkins. He wasn’t charged but was fired for not cooperating with investigators. Santos was Hispanic and Williams was black. Calkins is white. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo