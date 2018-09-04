Lewinsky storms offstage after ‘off limits’ Clinton question

FILE - In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Monica Lewinsky attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Lewinsky says she stormed offstage at a Jerusalem event because of an interviewer’s “off limits” question about former President Bill Clinton. The former White House intern turned anti-bullying activist tweeted early Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, that there were agreed-upon parameters regarding the topics of her conversation about the perils of the internet. Lionel Cironneau, File AP Photo