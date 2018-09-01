Columbus gets studio, crafts script to attract filmmaking

Columbus is vying for a bigger role in Georgia's TV and movie-making industry, and a new studio is part of the local effort.
The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports that Flat Rock Studio is a state-of-the-art sound stage and production facility that has been set up by the W.C. Bradley Co.
The studio is also the new home of Columbus State University's film program.
The strategy for growth in the program calls for CSU students to learn from professional movie and TV production staff who use the Columbus studio and sound stage — in essence, on-the-job training as interns — which keeps them learning in the area locally rather than having to travel elsewhere in the state.
