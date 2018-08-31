Cynthia Nixon tends bar at fund-raiser for campaign

Add bartender to the resume of actress and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon.
The New York Post reports that Nixon got behind the bar and poured drinks Thursday during a fund-raiser in Queens.
Nixon is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Sept. 13 Democratic primary. Thursday's event at a tavern in the Astoria neighborhood was a joint fund-raiser for Nixon and state Senate candidate Jessica Ramos.
Ramos posted pictures on social media of herself at the fund-raiser with Nixon and lieutenant governor candidate Jumaane Williams. The three are all running primary campaigns against Democratic incumbents.
Nixon's bartending shift capped a long day that included TV appearances on MSNBC and local news station NY1.
The former "Sex and the City" star sparred with Cuomo on Wednesday during their only debate.
Comments