Prince Harry briefly auditions for Hamilton role after gala performance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a gala performance of Hamilton in London on August 29, and the musical’s creator Lin Manuel Miranda was also there to witness the Prince’s reaction to the onstage depiction of his ancestor King George III.
Taylor Swift paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on August 28 during a concert in the legend’s hometown of Detroit. In clips shared by fans, Swift spoke about Franklin’s impact on music, and her fight for feminism and civil rights.
Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.
The Sky Ride, which looks like a two- or three-person ski lift, is the biggest new attraction at the fair. The ride offers an eight- to 10 minute ride, with a view of the festivities from four stories off the ground.
DJ Khaled, Chloe X Halle, and Beyonce and Jay-Z perform on the 'On The Run II' tour at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Professional photos by Raven Varona & Andrew White/Parkwood/PictureGroup)
The spendiest carnival ride at the Western Idaho Fair isn't part of the carnival. It's the Slingshot, which costs $30 per person. Tanner Nelson, 28, of Boise, rode with his neighbor. "That was #@$ing badass, dude!" he exclaimed afterward.
Personal belongings of Irish-American actress Maureen O'Hara will be for sale on Friday, August 17 at Ricochet Home Consignment in Garden City. Items will be priced anywhere from $5 to $1,000. The items include vintage dresses, shoes and more.
Ali Davis is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed...until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.
Paul Glassman of Lakewood rewrote his matrimonial vows the day of his wedding with the line, “Almonds don’t lactate” and the result has made him a viral sensation - with the help of “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.