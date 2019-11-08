After uncertainty, Caldwell to hold runoff election in City Council race

Incumbent Chuck Stadick is running against Evangeline Beechler and John McGee for Caldwell City Council.

The city of Caldwell plans to hold a runoff election in the City Council race in which no candidate received a majority of votes.

City officials decided Friday morning to ask the Canyon County Clerk’s office to hold an election on their behalf, according to Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas.

“This is not an easy thing, as you know,” Nancolas said. “We made the decision this morning, and we are going to be having a runoff.”

John McGee was the apparent winner — and declared the winner by the county — in Tuesday’s election. McGee received 1,291 votes, or 39.24%, in a three-way race. McGee fell short of a majority, though. Evangeline Beechler received the second-highest vote total, at 1,005, or 30.55%. Incumbent council member Chuck Stadick came in third, with 994 votes, or 30.21%.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Even though McGee was the top vote-getter, city code states, “Members of the Caldwell city council shall be elected by a majority of the qualified electors as established by the Idaho Code,” causing some question as to whether there should be a runoff election.

At issue is whether a “majority” of votes is required for a candidate to be declared the winner of an election in Caldwell.

Caldwell’s ordinance also references a section of state code, “The City Council does, by this action, find that the citizens of Caldwell would be best served by providing for the election of Council persons by designated Council seats pursuant to Idaho Code Section 50-707.”

Section 50-707 states only: “ASSIGNMENT OF COUNCIL SEATS. Any city, by ordinance, may assign a number to each council seat. Upon the adoption of such an ordinance, and at least one hundred twenty (120) days prior to the next general election, the city clerk shall assign a number for each council seat. Any candidate seeking election to the council shall file for one (1) of the assigned council seats.”

However, there is a subsection of 50-707, which is 50-707B, titled “Majority may be required for election.”

“A city may, by ordinance, provide that a majority of the votes for any candidate running for a council seat adopted by a city in accordance with section 50-707 or 50-707A, Idaho Code, shall be required for election to that office,” according to 50-707B. “In the event no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast, there shall be a runoff election between the two (2) candidates receiving the highest number of votes cast.”

State code allows cities to require, by ordinance, that candidates be elected by a majority. Caldwell’s ordinance clearly states “majority.” Caldwell’s code also cites “Ord. 1830, 9-25-1989,” indicating that this portion of city code was passed by ordinance on Sept. 25, 1989.

“Therefore, in Caldwell, when no city council candidate receives a majority, a runoff is required,” according to a letter submitted by Beechler to city and county officials formally requesting a runoff election. “It is universally understood that the word majority means more than half.“

A copy of the letter was shared with the Idaho Statesman.

“I write to request that the City of Caldwell conduct a runoff election for Seat 6 of the Caldwell City Council pursuant to Caldwell City Code $ 02-01-03 and Idaho Code $ 50-707B,” the letter states. “The reason for this request is that Caldwell City Code requires council members to be elected by a majority of votes cast, and no candidate got a majority in the November 5 general election.”