Idaho women fall 75-59 to Portland St. in a Big Sky tourney upset

Idaho senior Taylor Pierce falls after being knocked down by Portland State’s Courtney West in the Vandals’ 75-59 semifinal game loss to the Vikings in the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Darin Oswald
Idaho guard Mikayla Ferenz pushes the basketball into a fastbreak against Portland State in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Portland State celebrates their 75-59 upset of Idaho in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho junior Lizzy Klinker fouls Portland State’s Ashley Bolston in the fourth quarter of the Vandals’ 75-59 loss in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho post Isabelle Hadden scores on a drive on Portland State’s Pia Jurhar in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho guard Hailey Christopher pulls up to score defended by Portland State’s Pia Jurhar in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho guard Lizzy Klinker drives and scores defended by Portland State’s Kylie Jimenez in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho guard Gina Marxen leaps in an attempt to deflect a high pass to Portland State’s Ana Tainta in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Portland State guard Ashley Bolston looks to get by defense by Idaho’s Isabelle Hadden in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho junior Lizzy Klinker looks for the basket after an offensive rebound against Portland State’s Courtney West in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho guard Gina Marxen hits a fourth quarter 3-pointer against Portland State during the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho women’s basketball coach Jon Newlee talks to his team during a time out. The Vandals shot 35.7 percent from the field in their 75-59 loss to Portland State in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
