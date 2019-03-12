Idaho women cruise past Northern Ariz. 90-73 in Big Sky tourney

Idaho guard Taylor Pierce drives, scores and draws a foul on Northern Arizona’s Khiarcia Rasheed in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise. Pierce scored 31 points in the Vandals’ 90-73 win.
Idaho senior Taylor Pierce hits a 3-pointer while defended by Northern Arizona’s Peyton Carroll in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho’s women’s basketball team celebrates a 3-pointer by teammate Taylor Pierce against Northern Arizona in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho post Isabelle Hadden brings down an offensive rebound as well as Northern Arizona’s Peyton Carroll who was called for a foul in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho freshman Hailey Christopher is called for a foul while blocking Northern Arizona forward Khiarica Rasheed’s shot in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Cory Dearing, student director for the Vandals Marching Band, gets fans pumped for Idaho’s game against Northern Arizona in the first round of the Big Sky Conference women’s tournament Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho guard Lizzy Klinker hits a fade-away jumper defended by Northern Arizona’s Peyton Carroll in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho post Natalie Klinker fights a rebound with Northern Arizona’s Khiaricar Rasheed in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho guard Mikayla Ferenz finds a free run to the basket while defended by Northern Arizona’s Brianna Lehew in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho sophomore Natalie Klinker is fouled by Northern Arizona’s Khiarica Rasheed in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho guard Gina Marxen pushes the ball in transition against Northern Arizona in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho post Natalie Klinker brings down an offensive rebound in a struggle with Northern Arizona’s Peyton Carroll in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho guard Lizzy Klinker reaches for a defensive rebound with Northern Arizona’s Brianna Lehew in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho guard Lizzy Klinker reaches for the ball on an attempted steal from Northern Arizona’s Peyton Carroll in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
Idaho women’s basketball fans cheer as the Vandals easily take care of Northern Arizona 90-73 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise.
