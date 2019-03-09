Boise State men win final home game 80-52 over Air Force

Boise State guard Derrick Alston sets Taco Bell Arena on fire with a dominating dunk over Air Force’s Lavelle Scottie Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. The Broncos defeated Mountain West foe Air Force 80-52 in the final home game of the season.
Boise State’s bench applauds a drive and dunk by teammate Derrick Alston against Air Force Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson forces a turnover with pressure on Air Force guard A.J. Walker in the first half Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State senior Zach Haney rises above for one of his favorite shots over Air Force Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State senior Zach Haney reaches for a defensive rebound with Air Force’s Ryan Swan Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State senior David Wacker drives to the hoop against Air Force in the first half Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State seniors David Wacker and Zach Haney hug each other near the end of their final home game of the season against Air Force Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Pat Dembley steals the ball from Air Force’s Bryce Hughes in the second half Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard RJ Williams finishes a pass off the backboard by teammate Pat Dembley with a slam dunk against Air Force Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Justinian Jessup pulls up and hits a 3-pointer against Air Force Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Alex Hobbs drives and draws a foul by Air Force guard Keaton Van Soelen in the second half Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard RJ Williams blocks a shot by Air Force guard Bryce Hughes but is called for foul in the second half Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Pat Dembley gets some love from the bench after sinking a 3-pointer against Air Force Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
